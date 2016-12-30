Motorcyclist killed in Phoenix crash

Motorcyclist killed in Phoenix crash

Motorcyclist killed in Phoenix crash A motorcyclist was killed in a collision near 51st Avenue and Union Hills Drive, Phoenix police said. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2iO8qrW A motorcyclist was killed in a collision near 51st Avenue and Union Hills Drive on Friday night, Phoenix police said.

