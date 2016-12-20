Maricopa County Sheriff-elect Paul Pe...

Maricopa County Sheriff-elect Paul Penzone names leadership team

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Maricopa County Sheriff-elect Paul Penzone names leadership team Penzone ousted 25-year incumbent Sheriff Joe Arpaio in the November election, defeating him by nearly 13 points. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2i7x0I8 Maricopa County Sheriff-elect Paul Penzone defeated six-term Sheriff Joe Arpaio on Nov. 8, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mexicans GTFO of Phoenix! 8 hr White Male Conser... 4
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 10 hr LUVTRANNYCUN 1,076
Punk ass kids selling books to truckers Dec 22 Assbeating 1
Smoking females Dec 21 Kristin 10
truth about the jews and israel Dec 20 citizen 5
Faithless Electors Dump Trump, let Congress Cho... Dec 20 anon7777 9
News Stronger rein urged over sex offenders (Jul '06) Dec 14 Ellison ISIS Muslim 4
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,726 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,062

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC