Kum & Go, Wienerschnitzel, Starbucks: Phoenix group brokers $32M in out-of-state deals
Brokers from Marcus & Millichap's Phoenix office have negotiated the sales for several out-of-state sales of retail buildings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Punk ass kids selling books to truckers
|36 min
|LUVTRANNYCUM
|2
|Mexicans GTFO of Phoenix!
|2 hr
|Old Tranny Micheal
|5
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Sat
|LUVTRANNYCUN
|1,076
|Smoking females
|Dec 21
|Kristin
|10
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 20
|citizen
|5
|Faithless Electors Dump Trump, let Congress Cho...
|Dec 20
|anon7777
|9
|Stronger rein urged over sex offenders (Jul '06)
|Dec 14
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|4
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC