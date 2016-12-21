Google's self-driving car fleet may soon include Honda cars
Waymo is in discussions with Honda about integrating its self-driving car tech into Honda cars, Honda wrote in a press release on Wednesday. As part of the collaboration, Honda may provide Waymo with vehicles for its test fleet.
