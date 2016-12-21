Former Sunnyslope teacher is now a do...

Former Sunnyslope teacher is now a doctor

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: North Central News

By Teri Carnicelli Sunnyslope High graduate and English teacher Yarden Tahan has come home again. But this time it's as Yarden Tahan, M.D., family practitioner at HonorHealth's Seventh Street Medical Group, where she now sees patients of all ages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Central News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10) 2 hr Luko 48
Idiots and their fireworks 7 hr Eric 1
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... 15 hr Earburner 15
Review: Arizona Garage Door Guru 18 hr Blurp 4
News Robbers target FedEx delivery trucks in Chicago Fri OMG 3
Smoking females Thu John 11
News Latino Leaders Who Dumped Donald Trump Now Hope... Dec 29 spytheweb 2
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at December 30 at 1:15PM MST

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,249 • Total comments across all topics: 277,505,039

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC