Former governor's connections part of reason Phoenix ends Ballard Spahr contract
The city of Phoenix did not renew a contract with Ballard Spahr in part because of the firm's connections with former Gov. Jan Brewer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexicans GTFO of Phoenix!
|30 min
|Old Tranny Micheal
|10
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|5 hr
|chuckles
|1,077
|Latino Leaders Who Dumped Donald Trump Now Hope...
|18 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Merxicians leaving Arizona! (must read)
|20 hr
|payourownway
|1
|last post wins!
|22 hr
|Princess Hey
|80
|Valerie Hood (May '16)
|Sun
|guest
|12
|Punk ass kids selling books to truckers
|Sun
|LUVTRANNYCUM
|2
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC