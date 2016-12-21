Forecast: Mild Wednesday in Phoenix area; big changes ahead
Forecast: Mild Wednesday in Phoenix area; big changes ahead Two big weather systems will impact the region beginning Wednesday evening, bringing cooler temperatures, clouds and chances of rain. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2i8Cgez Ken Rogers of Sun City West enjoyed a pleasant spring day at Green Boulder in the Superstition Mountains at Lost Dutchman State Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexicans GTFO of Phoenix!
|8 hr
|White Male Conser...
|4
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|10 hr
|LUVTRANNYCUN
|1,076
|Punk ass kids selling books to truckers
|Dec 22
|Assbeating
|1
|Smoking females
|Dec 21
|Kristin
|10
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 20
|citizen
|5
|Faithless Electors Dump Trump, let Congress Cho...
|Dec 20
|anon7777
|9
|Stronger rein urged over sex offenders (Jul '06)
|Dec 14
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|4
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC