Driverless cars arrive in AZ amid fears they will kill jobs
PHOENIX - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey welcomed the first of Uber's self-driving cars to the state Friday morning after California tried to force them off the roads. "California may not want you but Arizona does want Uber," Ducey said after three of the autonomous vehicles arrived on the back of a self-driving semitruck.
