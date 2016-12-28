DPS: Car 'vaults' from SR 51 to Northern Ave. in Phoenix, DUI suspected
DPS: Car 'vaults' from SR 51 to Northern Ave. in Phoenix, DUI suspected Off-ramps from both directions of State Route 51 in Phoenix remained closed Wednesday morning. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2iEil3e At least one person was injured when a vehicle "vaulted" from SR 51 onto Northern Avenue on Dec. 27, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|shooter
|1,079
|Welcome to Arizona!
|Tue
|Old Tranny Micheal
|3
|Merxicians leaving Arizona! (must read)
|Tue
|MAGA2016
|2
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Mon
|Nash3425
|105
|Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10)
|Dec 26
|Goodwill employee
|1,051
|Latino Leaders Who Dumped Donald Trump Now Hope...
|Dec 25
|tomin cali
|1
|last post wins!
|Dec 25
|Princess Hey
|80
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC