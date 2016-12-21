Did You Celebrate Hanukkah at Mazelpalooza 2016?
For the first time since 1978 Christmas and Hanukkah overlaps! Overlap or not, NowGen Phoenix still has much to celebrate with their 18th Mazelpalooza at Maya Day and Nightclub in Downtown Scottsdale. To make the first night of Hanukkah even more special, a portion of ticket sales will be given to the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix Annual Campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|chuckles
|1,077
|Latino Leaders Who Dumped Donald Trump Now Hope...
|14 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Mexicans GTFO of Phoenix!
|16 hr
|payourownway
|7
|Merxicians leaving Arizona! (must read)
|16 hr
|payourownway
|1
|last post wins!
|17 hr
|Princess Hey
|80
|Valerie Hood (May '16)
|22 hr
|guest
|12
|Punk ass kids selling books to truckers
|Sun
|LUVTRANNYCUM
|2
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC