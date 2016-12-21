Did You Celebrate Hanukkah at Mazelpa...

Did You Celebrate Hanukkah at Mazelpalooza 2016?

For the first time since 1978 Christmas and Hanukkah overlaps! Overlap or not, NowGen Phoenix still has much to celebrate with their 18th Mazelpalooza at Maya Day and Nightclub in Downtown Scottsdale. To make the first night of Hanukkah even more special, a portion of ticket sales will be given to the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix Annual Campaign.

