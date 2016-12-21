Businesses who dump green can save green

Businesses who dump green can save green

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: North Central News

Have you heard of the city of Phoenix's Certified Clean Green Program? It's designed to offer savings to businesses who frequent Phoenix transfer stations to dump their green waste loads. Participants will be required to attend a free Certified Clean Green class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Central News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
last post wins! 5 min Furby 81
frito lay makes rainbow chips in support of gay... 2 hr PayupSucka 16
William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10) 9 hr Luko 48
Idiots and their fireworks 14 hr Eric 1
Smoking females Thu John 11
News Latino Leaders Who Dumped Donald Trump Now Hope... Dec 29 spytheweb 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Dec 28 chuckles 1,080
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at December 30 at 1:15PM MST

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,234 • Total comments across all topics: 277,512,615

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC