AZ Supreme Court refuses to block minimum wage boost

PHOENIX - The Arizona Supreme Court has refused to temporarily block a minimum wage boost approved by voters that affects hundreds of thousands of low-wage workers. The high court on Thursday rejected the request for a stay intended to block the increase until justices decide whether to take up a full challenge to the new law at their February conference.

