Arizona grand jury indicts Phoenix man on terrorism charges
Derrick Thompson, also known as Abu Talib Al-Amriki, was indicted on three counts of terrorism-related charges stemming from an investigation by the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force Phoenix field office.
