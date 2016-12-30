Derrick Thompson, also known as Abu Talib Al-Amriki, was indicted on three counts of terrorism-related charges stemming from an investigation by the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force Phoenix field office. Arizona grand jury indicts Phoenix man on terrorism charges Derrick Thompson, also known as Abu Talib Al-Amriki, was indicted on three counts of terrorism-related charges stemming from an investigation by the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force Phoenix field office.

