An Ethiopian Market Thrives in the Heart of Phoenix
Fassil Yunka stands before his racks of spices. Bati Bazaar stocks Ethiopian ingredients that are difficult to find anywhere else in the Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merxicians leaving Arizona! (must read)
|15 min
|MAGA2016
|2
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|19 hr
|Nash3425
|105
|Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Goodwill employee
|1,051
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Mon
|chuckles
|1,077
|Latino Leaders Who Dumped Donald Trump Now Hope...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|1
|last post wins!
|Sun
|Princess Hey
|80
|Valerie Hood (May '16)
|Sun
|guest
|12
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC