6 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Celebrating 2017 with Black-Eyed Peas
According to Southern folklore, anything from a small side to a bellyful of black-eyed peas will bring you good luck and prosperity in the coming calendar year. Skip the canned goods aisle at the grocery store this year, and head to one of these restaurants serving black-eyed peas for luck and prosperity in metro Phoenix.
