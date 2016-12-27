The Sojourner Center in Phoenix, with the help of Lost Our Home Pet Foundation in Tempe, accepts pets as part of a new effort to make the transition to shelter life easier for humans and animals alike. 2 Phoenix-area non-profits team up to offer refuge to abuse victims and their pets The Sojourner Center in Phoenix, with the help of Lost Our Home Pet Foundation in Tempe, accepts pets as part of a new effort to make the transition to shelter life easier for humans and animals alike.

