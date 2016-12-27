2 Phoenix-area non-profits team up to offer refuge to abuse victims and their pets
The Sojourner Center in Phoenix, with the help of Lost Our Home Pet Foundation in Tempe, accepts pets as part of a new effort to make the transition to shelter life easier for humans and animals alike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
