11 Nerdy Things to Do This January in...

11 Nerdy Things to Do This January in Metro Phoenix

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

Here comes a new year, maybe a new you , and definitely some new nerdy things to do around the Valley. And we've got quite a lineup of events and activities worthy of your new, somehow-J.J. Abrams-related wall calendar, including a rock and mineral show, tabletop game fair, and talks of Mars supporting life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Latino Leaders Who Dumped Donald Trump Now Hope... 11 hr spytheweb 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 16 hr chuckles 1,080
Welcome to Arizona! Tue Old Tranny Micheal 3
Merxicians leaving Arizona! (must read) Tue MAGA2016 2
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) Mon Nash3425 105
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) Dec 26 Goodwill employee 1,051
last post wins! Dec 25 Princess Hey 80
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,101 • Total comments across all topics: 277,434,235

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC