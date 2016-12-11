11 Nerdy Things to Do This January in Metro Phoenix
Here comes a new year, maybe a new you , and definitely some new nerdy things to do around the Valley. And we've got quite a lineup of events and activities worthy of your new, somehow-J.J. Abrams-related wall calendar, including a rock and mineral show, tabletop game fair, and talks of Mars supporting life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Latino Leaders Who Dumped Donald Trump Now Hope...
|11 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|16 hr
|chuckles
|1,080
|Welcome to Arizona!
|Tue
|Old Tranny Micheal
|3
|Merxicians leaving Arizona! (must read)
|Tue
|MAGA2016
|2
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Mon
|Nash3425
|105
|Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10)
|Dec 26
|Goodwill employee
|1,051
|last post wins!
|Dec 25
|Princess Hey
|80
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC