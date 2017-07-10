Wissinoming paints - respect' mural in neighborhood park

Dozens of artists and community volunteers had the perfect response for the recent vandalism at a Jewish cemetery in Wissinoming. They painted a mural titled "Cultivate Respect" on the walls of a nearby park building on June 28. The Interfaith Center of Greater Philadelphia partnered with the city's Mural Arts program and on the community paint day at Wissinoming Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northeasttimes.com.