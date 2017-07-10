Wissinoming paints - respect' mural in neighborhood park
Dozens of artists and community volunteers had the perfect response for the recent vandalism at a Jewish cemetery in Wissinoming. They painted a mural titled "Cultivate Respect" on the walls of a nearby park building on June 28. The Interfaith Center of Greater Philadelphia partnered with the city's Mural Arts program and on the community paint day at Wissinoming Park.
