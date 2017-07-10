Why Won't UPenn Invite Trump to Speak...

Why Won't UPenn Invite Trump to Speak at Graduation?

Saturday Jul 8 Read more: The Weekly Standard

Now that the 2017 commencement season is past, I'm emboldened to express my shock that the University of Pennsylvania didn't honor its most famous-and arguably, most distinguished-graduate, Donald J. Trump with an honorary degree. Shock, I would say, but not necessarily surprise: Last year's election campaign featured more than a few media essays on the despair being felt within the "Penn community"-among them students, faculty, administrators, and alumni-at the then-unlikely prospect of a Trump presidency.

