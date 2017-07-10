Why Won't UPenn Invite Trump to Speak at Graduation?

Now that the 2017 commencement season is past, I'm emboldened to express my shock that the University of Pennsylvania didn't honor its most famous-and arguably, most distinguished-graduate, Donald J. Trump with an honorary degree. Shock, I would say, but not necessarily surprise: Last year's election campaign featured more than a few media essays on the despair being felt within the "Penn community"-among them students, faculty, administrators, and alumni-at the then-unlikely prospect of a Trump presidency.

