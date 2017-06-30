Urban Riders: Black Philadelphia hors...

Urban Riders: Black Philadelphia horsemen focus of exhibit

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: WOGY-AM Pittston

An artist of Algerian descent who grew up in low-income housing outside Paris immersed himself for more than eight months in an urban riding club in Philadelphia, where black horsemen are trying to keep their traditions alive in a struggling neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump Lied about Tapes to Obstruct Ju... 36 min FollowTheMoney 10
News Top Philadelphia prosecutor pleads guilty, quit... Fri Rubio s Foam Partays 2
Bill Duhart Willy Lynch Fri News 1
You're FIRED! Higher unemployment claims with T... Jun 29 good grief 1
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Jun 29 Erica Smitheman 897
News Insider's Guide: Aquariums within a day trip of... Jun 27 weaponX 1
Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED Jun 26 James Perkins ACM... 9
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,699 • Total comments across all topics: 282,178,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC