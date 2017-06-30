Urban Riders: Black Philadelphia horsemen focus of exhibit
An artist of Algerian descent who grew up in low-income housing outside Paris immersed himself for more than eight months in an urban riding club in Philadelphia, where black horsemen are trying to keep their traditions alive in a struggling neighborhood.
