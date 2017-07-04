Tonight's Concert Pick: Mary J. Blige...

Tonight's Concert Pick: Mary J. Blige on the Ben Franklin Parkway

Although there is never a shortage of events in Philadelphia, no one can argue that the birthplace of America doesn't take the Fourth of July seriously. The Benjamin Franklin Parkway, ending at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, will be home to the 25th annual Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert headlined this year by the Mary J. Blige , who recently released her latest album Strength of a Woman in April.

