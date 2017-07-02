Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers rocked 40 years of incredible hits at Wells Fargo
Last night, Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers rolled into Philly at the Wells Fargo Center for two hours, performing one hit after another for an audience that sang along to every word. The last time Petty was in town was June 2016, touring with Mudcrutch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
