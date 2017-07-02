Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers rocke...

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers rocked 40 years of incredible hits at Wells Fargo

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

Last night, Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers rolled into Philly at the Wells Fargo Center for two hours, performing one hit after another for an audience that sang along to every word. The last time Petty was in town was June 2016, touring with Mudcrutch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump wants wars 4 profits 7 hr smells rotten 6
Poor Working Class Whites seek Help from Republ... 9 hr smells rotten 1
President Trump Lied about Tapes to Obstruct Ju... 11 hr Billrapist 14
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 11 hr Billrapist 900
You're FIRED! Higher unemployment claims with T... 16 hr Billrapist 2
News Top Philadelphia prosecutor pleads guilty, quit... 17 hr Billrapist 3
Bill Duhart Willy Lynch Jun 30 News 1
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,181 • Total comments across all topics: 282,195,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC