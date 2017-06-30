The Bible's key role in the American ...

The Bible's key role in the American founding

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

The Fourth of July is an opportune occasion to reflect on the memorable phrases of the struggle for independence such as "Give me liberty or give me death," "No taxation without representation," and "Rebellion to tyrants is obedience to God." These words were on the lips of Americans as their representatives huddled in Philadelphia, agitating for their rights and, eventually, declaring independence from Great Britain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump wants wars 4 profits Sun smells rotten 6
Poor Working Class Whites seek Help from Republ... Sun smells rotten 1
President Trump Lied about Tapes to Obstruct Ju... Sun Billrapist 14
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Sun Billrapist 900
You're FIRED! Higher unemployment claims with T... Sun Billrapist 2
News Top Philadelphia prosecutor pleads guilty, quit... Sun Billrapist 3
Bill Duhart Willy Lynch Jun 30 News 1
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,576 • Total comments across all topics: 282,214,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC