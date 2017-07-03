PREMIERE: Shannen Moser closes video ...

PREMIERE: Shannen Moser closes video series with "Dirt and Water" at City Hall

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

The concrete median just south of City Hall is a popular spot for photos. Wedding, tourist, selfies - they all look great with the ornate building standing behind and the lights glowing up Broad St. It's also the spot Shannen Moser chose for the final installment of a live video series she's been doing this summer, filming Oh, My Heart closer "Dirt and Water" well past sundown as cars fly by.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 1 hr Bernie got Kilntoned 901
Trump wants wars 4 profits 1 hr Bernie got Kilntoned 7
Poor Working Class Whites seek Help from Republ... Sun smells rotten 1
President Trump Lied about Tapes to Obstruct Ju... Sun Billrapist 14
You're FIRED! Higher unemployment claims with T... Sun Billrapist 2
News Top Philadelphia prosecutor pleads guilty, quit... Sun Billrapist 3
Bill Duhart Willy Lynch Jun 30 News 1
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,734 • Total comments across all topics: 282,216,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC