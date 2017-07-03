PREMIERE: Shannen Moser closes video series with "Dirt and Water" at City Hall

The concrete median just south of City Hall is a popular spot for photos. Wedding, tourist, selfies - they all look great with the ornate building standing behind and the lights glowing up Broad St. It's also the spot Shannen Moser chose for the final installment of a live video series she's been doing this summer, filming Oh, My Heart closer "Dirt and Water" well past sundown as cars fly by.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.