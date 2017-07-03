PREMIERE: Shannen Moser closes video series with "Dirt and Water" at City Hall
The concrete median just south of City Hall is a popular spot for photos. Wedding, tourist, selfies - they all look great with the ornate building standing behind and the lights glowing up Broad St. It's also the spot Shannen Moser chose for the final installment of a live video series she's been doing this summer, filming Oh, My Heart closer "Dirt and Water" well past sundown as cars fly by.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|1 hr
|Bernie got Kilntoned
|901
|Trump wants wars 4 profits
|1 hr
|Bernie got Kilntoned
|7
|Poor Working Class Whites seek Help from Republ...
|Sun
|smells rotten
|1
|President Trump Lied about Tapes to Obstruct Ju...
|Sun
|Billrapist
|14
|You're FIRED! Higher unemployment claims with T...
|Sun
|Billrapist
|2
|Top Philadelphia prosecutor pleads guilty, quit...
|Sun
|Billrapist
|3
|Bill Duhart Willy Lynch
|Jun 30
|News
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC