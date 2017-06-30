Pols on the Street: Pa. Budget Done

Pols on the Street: Pa. Budget Done

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Philadelphia Public Record

FIGHTING illegal stop-and-go retailers in her Northwest Philadelphia district, Councilwoman Cindy Bass led a band of 30 volunteers to enter suspect establishments to find out if they offered seating and tables for 30 restaurant patrons, as required by law. Many, she found, could not - yet were freely selling takeout alcohol regardless.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Public Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
phr 24 min Datboyjoey 4
Sandra Gaitan control your damn children ! 8 hr Philadelphia is t... 1
News Video: Juveniles assault, rob men in Center Cit... 20 hr Ecareyable 1
Trump wants wars 4 profits Thu Charles Bong 8
President Trump Lied about Tapes to Obstruct Ju... Thu Goodbye 19
Irv Homer (Jul '09) Wed SherryL 3
A condom and dollar bill by my sister's front d... (Jun '11) Wed FollowTheMoney 7
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,871 • Total comments across all topics: 282,306,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC