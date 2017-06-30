Pols on the Street: Pa. Budget Done
FIGHTING illegal stop-and-go retailers in her Northwest Philadelphia district, Councilwoman Cindy Bass led a band of 30 volunteers to enter suspect establishments to find out if they offered seating and tables for 30 restaurant patrons, as required by law. Many, she found, could not - yet were freely selling takeout alcohol regardless.
