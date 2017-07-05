Pa. to turnpike toll scoflaws: Pay up now or pay more later2 minutes ago
If 10,611 drivers with six or more outstanding violations or unpaid tolls that totaled $500 or more don't pay their overdue violations by Aug. 4, they risk having their vehicle registration suspended under a law that goes in effect that day. The commission sent a letter to the offenders who repeatedly ignored past collection attempts and who are in imminent risk to let them know they will waive additional fees under the new amnesty program .
