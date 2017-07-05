New, $10M special-ed school for Philly kids draws fire
Kristen Graham covers the Philadelphia School District. A native Philadelphian and a product of the school system and Temple University she has written about everything from crime and county government to education since joining the Inquirer in 2000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Irv Homer (Jul '09)
|8 hr
|SherryL
|3
|President Trump Lied about Tapes to Obstruct Ju...
|22 hr
|Rocker5150
|19
|A condom and dollar bill by my sister's front d... (Jun '11)
|Wed
|FollowTheMoney
|7
|Trump wants wars 4 profits
|Mon
|Bernie got Kilntoned
|7
|Poor Working Class Whites seek Help from Republ...
|Jul 2
|smells rotten
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Jul 2
|King Dong
|896
|You're FIRED! Higher unemployment claims with T...
|Jul 2
|Billrapist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC