Local Departments Join Aggressive Dri...

Local Departments Join Aggressive Driver Hunt

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jul 7 Read more: The Sanatoga Post

In the wake of last week's alleged road rage killing of a Philadelphia area teenager, the Thursday launch of a state-wide police effort to target aggressive drivers took on renewed urgency. Thirty-seven Montgomery and Chester county police departments, six of them within The Post's readership area, have joined the road safety campaign that continues through Aug. 26. A portion of Pennsylvania's share of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration funding will cover the overtime costs of police patrols intended to stop drivers who exhibit aggressive-driving behaviors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A condom and dollar bill by my sister's front d... (Jun '11) 16 hr FollowTheMoney 9
News Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08) Mon weaponX 178
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Mon MickMan 897
No Trial for Trump alleged Rape of 13 year old ... Jul 9 Joseph 1
University of Pennsylvania EVICTS The Fresh Gro... Jul 8 Ed Datz former co... 4
Fresh Grocer lease on Penn Campus EXTENDED Jul 8 Ed Datz colleague 2
Can't Believe anything from Trump-Putin Meeting Jul 7 consortium 1
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,811 • Total comments across all topics: 282,424,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC