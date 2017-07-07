Local Departments Join Aggressive Driver Hunt

In the wake of last week's alleged road rage killing of a Philadelphia area teenager, the Thursday launch of a state-wide police effort to target aggressive drivers took on renewed urgency. Thirty-seven Montgomery and Chester county police departments, six of them within The Post's readership area, have joined the road safety campaign that continues through Aug. 26. A portion of Pennsylvania's share of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration funding will cover the overtime costs of police patrols intended to stop drivers who exhibit aggressive-driving behaviors.

