Listen to a "Destinations" #tbtXPN Throwback Thursday Spotify playlist
All summer long, each Thursday WXPN presents Throwback Thursday , a 13 hour musical trip back to a year, a genre, a musical idea and theme. Oh the places we went on Thursday, July 29th when the XPN DJ's threw it back - pre-2000 - to Destination songs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump Lied about Tapes to Obstruct Ju...
|3 hr
|FollowTheMoney
|13
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|4 hr
|Billrapist
|898
|You're FIRED! Higher unemployment claims with T...
|4 hr
|Billrapist
|2
|Top Philadelphia prosecutor pleads guilty, quit...
|4 hr
|Billrapist
|3
|Bill Duhart Willy Lynch
|Fri
|News
|1
|Insider's Guide: Aquariums within a day trip of...
|Jun 27
|weaponX
|1
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|Jun 26
|James Perkins ACM...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC