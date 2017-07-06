Kevin Hart Day in Philadelphia
Back in March, we told you that City Council deemed July 6th a holiday for the actor/comedian/"ambassador for the City of Philadelphia," per City Councilman David Oh. The city will celebrate Kevin Hart Day with a mural dedication between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. outside Max's Steaks, located at 3653 Germantown Ave. in North Philly - just a block from where Hart grew up.
