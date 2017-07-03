Just Announced: Tori Amos will bring ...

Just Announced: Tori Amos will bring Native Invader to the Tower this fall

14 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

Following news of a 15th record on the way, Tori Amos has announced a U.S. leg of her Native Invader world tour that stops at the Tower Theater on November 4th. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14th and will be available on the XPN Concert Calendar .

Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

