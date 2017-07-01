Gas-utility restoration boom triggers trench warfare58 minutes ago

A hydraulic excavator clawed a 7-foot-deep trench down the center of Lafayette Street in Norristown the other day, creating a void where Rich Brunner's crew was busy installing a 12-inch-diameter natural-gas main. "I've been in the industry for 16 years, and I've never seen this much work," said Brunner, a supervisor for Utility Line Services Inc. of Conshohocken, which is building the 7,000-foot-long underground gas main for Peco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.