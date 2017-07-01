Gas-utility restoration boom triggers trench warfare58 minutes ago
A hydraulic excavator clawed a 7-foot-deep trench down the center of Lafayette Street in Norristown the other day, creating a void where Rich Brunner's crew was busy installing a 12-inch-diameter natural-gas main. "I've been in the industry for 16 years, and I've never seen this much work," said Brunner, a supervisor for Utility Line Services Inc. of Conshohocken, which is building the 7,000-foot-long underground gas main for Peco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump Lied about Tapes to Obstruct Ju...
|3 hr
|FollowTheMoney
|17
|Trump wants wars 4 profits
|19 hr
|Bernie got Kilntoned
|7
|Poor Working Class Whites seek Help from Republ...
|Sun
|smells rotten
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Sun
|King Dong
|896
|You're FIRED! Higher unemployment claims with T...
|Sun
|Billrapist
|2
|Top Philadelphia prosecutor pleads guilty, quit...
|Sun
|Billrapist
|3
|Bill Duhart Willy Lynch
|Jun 30
|News
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC