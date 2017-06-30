Dozens of Trump impeachment rallies held across US, including Philadelphia
Marches were organized in more than 30 cities across the United States, including Philadelphia, calling for President Donald Trump to be impeached. In New York , several people who appeared to be supporters of President Donald Trump were removed from the rally and march, which took place between Central Park West and Columbus Circle, across from the Trump International Hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxPhilly.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump wants wars 4 profits
|12 hr
|smells rotten
|6
|Poor Working Class Whites seek Help from Republ...
|13 hr
|smells rotten
|1
|President Trump Lied about Tapes to Obstruct Ju...
|16 hr
|Billrapist
|14
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|16 hr
|Billrapist
|900
|You're FIRED! Higher unemployment claims with T...
|21 hr
|Billrapist
|2
|Top Philadelphia prosecutor pleads guilty, quit...
|21 hr
|Billrapist
|3
|Bill Duhart Willy Lynch
|Jun 30
|News
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC