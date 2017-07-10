Daryoush Taha v. County of Bucks Bucks County Correctional Facility...
DARYOUSH TAHA, Individually and on Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated v. COUNTY OF BUCKS; BUCKS COUNTY CORRECTIONAL FACILITY; CITIZEN INFORMATION ASSOCIATES LLC, d/b/a Mugshotonline.com, d/b/a bustedmugshots.com; UNPUBLISH LLC, d/b/a Mugshots.com COUNTY OF BUCKS; BUCKS COUNTY CORRECTIONAL FACILITY, Appellants BEFORE: GREENAWAY, JR., SHWARTZ, and GREENBERG, Circuit JudgesFrank A. ChernakBurt M. Rublin [Argued] Ballard Spahr 1735 Market Street, 51st Floor Philadelphia, PA 19103 Attorneys for Appellants Alan E. Denenberg Abramson & Denenberg 1315 Walnut Street, 12th Floor Philadelphia, PA 19107 Robert J. LaRocca [Argued] Jonathan Shub Kohn Swift & Graf One South Broad Street, Suite 2100 Philadelphia, PA 19107 Attorneys for Appellee Crystal H. Clark McNees Wallace & Nurick 570 Lausch Lane, Suite 200 Lancaster, PA 17601 Attorneys for Amicus Curiae County Commissioners Association of ... (more)
