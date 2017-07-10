Daryoush Taha v. County of Bucks Bucks County Correctional Facility...

Daryoush Taha v. County of Bucks Buck...

DARYOUSH TAHA, Individually and on Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated v. COUNTY OF BUCKS; BUCKS COUNTY CORRECTIONAL FACILITY; CITIZEN INFORMATION ASSOCIATES LLC, d/b/a Mugshotonline.com, d/b/a bustedmugshots.com; UNPUBLISH LLC, d/b/a Mugshots.com COUNTY OF BUCKS; BUCKS COUNTY CORRECTIONAL FACILITY, Appellants BEFORE: GREENAWAY, JR., SHWARTZ, and GREENBERG, Circuit JudgesFrank A. ChernakBurt M. Rublin [Argued] Ballard Spahr 1735 Market Street, 51st Floor Philadelphia, PA 19103 Attorneys for Appellants Alan E. Denenberg Abramson & Denenberg 1315 Walnut Street, 12th Floor Philadelphia, PA 19107 Robert J. LaRocca [Argued] Jonathan Shub Kohn Swift & Graf One South Broad Street, Suite 2100 Philadelphia, PA 19107 Attorneys for Appellee Crystal H. Clark McNees Wallace & Nurick 570 Lausch Lane, Suite 200 Lancaster, PA 17601 Attorneys for Amicus Curiae County Commissioners Association of ... (more)

