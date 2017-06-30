Could be wet - and will be wild - on ...

Could be wet - and will be wild - on Philly's 4th

After the command of "fix bayonets and charge," Continental Army reenactors yell "huzzah" and form a line facing the British on the lawn of the National Constitution Center on Monday. The National Weather Service forecast a high near 86 degrees in the city, with the most serious threat of rain between 5 and 7 p.m. Along the Jersey Shore, the Weather Service expected isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-70s.

