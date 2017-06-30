Cosby's retrial on sex assault charges is set for November

Bill Cosby will be retried in November on charges he drugged and molested a woman more than a decade ago, after a Pennsylvania jury deadlocked on the question after deliberating over six days. Cosby, who turns 80 in July, was ordered Thursday to be ready for trial on Nov. 6. He is accused of giving a women he met three pills that knocked her out before sexually assaulting her at his home near Philadelphia.

