Cops: Funeral Home Worker Dumped Human Organs in Philly
The infant human organs found inside a small coffin on a North Philadelphia street earlier this week were dumped by an employee from a New Jersey funeral home, according to police. Officials began analyzing the embalmed organs after the casket was discovered on the 3100 block of W. Clearfield Street around 9 p.m. Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dealsup.net
|4 hr
|JJhon2017
|1
|Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08)
|4 hr
|weaponX
|176
|Can't Believe anything from Trump-Putin Meeting
|4 hr
|consortium
|1
|Sandra Gaitan control your damn children !
|16 hr
|Philadelphia is t...
|1
|Video: Juveniles assault, rob men in Center Cit...
|Thu
|Ecareyable
|1
|Trump wants wars 4 profits
|Thu
|Charles Bong
|8
|President Trump Lied about Tapes to Obstruct Ju...
|Thu
|Goodbye
|19
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC