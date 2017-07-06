Cops: Funeral Home Worker Dumped Huma...

Cops: Funeral Home Worker Dumped Human Organs in Philly

The infant human organs found inside a small coffin on a North Philadelphia street earlier this week were dumped by an employee from a New Jersey funeral home, according to police. Officials began analyzing the embalmed organs after the casket was discovered on the 3100 block of W. Clearfield Street around 9 p.m. Monday.

