Catch up with Camp Candle in new video for "Before the Light," watch their Pizza Party live session
Camp Candle had a busy June, releasing a video for their latest single "Before the Night," filming a Pizza Party Session, recording an Out of Town podcast episode, and announcing a show at Johnny Brenda's for next month. The local duo of Hetepsa and Nu Ra make some killer electro-pop songs, most recently on display via last month's Light EP.
