Body of Philadelphia man pulled from river after swimming

The body of a Philadelphia man has been pulled from a river where he was apparently overpowered by currents while swimming. The Bucks County coroner didn't immediately release the name of the man who is presumed to have drowned Tuesday in the Delaware River in Bucks County.

