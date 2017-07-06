Bill Cosby will be retried on sexual assault charges in November
Bill Cosby after a mistrial was declared on the sixth day of jury deliberations of his sexual assault trial in June. A Pennsylvania judge on Thursday set the retrial of comic legend Bill Cosby on sexual assault charges to begin Nov. 6 in suburban Philadelphia.
