Bill Cosby Expected To Be Retried For Sexual Assault In November

Bill Cosby is expected to be retried later this year after a judge declared a mistrial last month in a court case accusing the entertainer of sexual assault. Judge Steven O'Neill of Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, ruled Thursday that Cosby will stand trial again on three charges of assault on November 6. O'Neill declared a mistrial in mid-June after a jury failed to reach a unanimous consensus in a case accusing Cosby, 79, of sexually assaulting a former employee of his alma mater in his Philadelphia home in 2004.

