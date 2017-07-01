a Turn yourself in,a authorities plead in road rage killing
Her car and a red pickup truck tussled on the road and now she's dead in what police are calling a road rage incident. "A man in the red pickup truck pulled out a gun and shot her in the head, killing her," said Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top Philadelphia prosecutor pleads guilty, quit...
|Fri
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|President Trump Lied about Tapes to Obstruct Ju...
|Fri
|Goodbye
|9
|Bill Duhart Willy Lynch
|Fri
|News
|1
|You're FIRED! Higher unemployment claims with T...
|Jun 29
|good grief
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Jun 29
|Erica Smitheman
|897
|Insider's Guide: Aquariums within a day trip of...
|Jun 27
|weaponX
|1
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|Jun 26
|James Perkins ACM...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC