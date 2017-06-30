XPN Fest band Offa Rex get heavy on n...

XPN Fest band Offa Rex get heavy on new "Sheepcrook And Black Dog" single

Leading up to the July 14th release of their debut LP, Offa Rex have shared another song off of The Queen of Hearts called "Sheepcrook and Black Dog." The collaborative outfit of singer-songwriter Olivia Chaney and The Decemberists will perform at this year's XPoNential Music Festival on Friday, July 28th.

