XPN Fest band Offa Rex get heavy on new "Sheepcrook And Black Dog" single
Leading up to the July 14th release of their debut LP, Offa Rex have shared another song off of The Queen of Hearts called "Sheepcrook and Black Dog." The collaborative outfit of singer-songwriter Olivia Chaney and The Decemberists will perform at this year's XPoNential Music Festival on Friday, July 28th.
