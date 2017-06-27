Woody's owner at Philly DA Seth Williams' trial: 'I don't believe I bribed anyone'
DA Seth Williams arrives at the federal courthouse in Philadelphia, PA on June 27, 2017. It is the sixth day of Williams' corruption trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|4 hr
|Pretty girls laug...
|894
|President Trump Lied about Tapes to Obstruct Ju...
|13 hr
|Kuykendall
|5
|Insider's Guide: Aquariums within a day trip of...
|18 hr
|weaponX
|1
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|Mon
|James Perkins ACM...
|9
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|Mon
|Mara
|34
|Police: Son beat attorney with bat
|Jun 23
|Casey At Bat
|4
|Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08)
|Jun 22
|Imam
|43
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC