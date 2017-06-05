Wolf approves funding to improve traffic safety

Gov. Tom Wolf announced that nearly 21 municipalities will receive $6 million in Automated Red Light Enforcement funding to fund 27 safety projects statewide. "Keeping people moving is about more than improving roads and bridges - it also includes ensuring that traffic signals are operating as efficiently as possible," "These investments help communities bring their signals to today's standards and better respond to traffic demands today and in the future."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.