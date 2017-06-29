Williams' guilty plea changes little in Philly's corruption climate
Former District Attorney Seth Williams was accused of selling his office for lavish vacations, cash and back slaps. But his plea and resignation won't end the city's corruption crisis because Philadelphia seems just fine with it … and we show that in so many ways: Turnout in DA races is notoriously low even though the consequences are literally life and death.
