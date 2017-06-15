Widow unleashes court fight against s...

Widow unleashes court fight against scope maker Olympus over superbug outbreak

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Three executives from Japan loom large in a cramped courtroom here - at least their photos do, mounted on a white poster board propped in front of the jury. "They were the key decision-makers," one attorney said during opening arguments to a lawsuit brought by a local widow against a giant Tokyo-based medical device maker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cosby seeking new solidarity with blacks he onc... 9 hr XTREME BIAS 4
News Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11) 11 hr Chris Christmas R... 14
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) Wed wehatedubeforetrump 33
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Jun 12 Mark wirsner 889
George Norcross meddling in Appeals Court Jun 10 Zootsuite 3
News As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, "O.J. h... Jun 6 lavon affair 2
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 11
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,035 • Total comments across all topics: 281,792,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC