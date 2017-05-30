Two killed, three others shot in 12 h...

Two killed, three others shot in 12 hours in Philly

Two men were shot dead and three others -- including an 18-year-old man -- were wounded by gunfire in Philadelphia during a violent 12-hour stretch Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to police. A 27-year-old man was shot around 7:47 p.m. on the 1400 block of North Vogdes Street, in West Philadelphia, police said.

