Twin girls joined at heads separated ...

Twin girls joined at heads separated at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia11 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

On Tuesday, surgeons at CHOP successfully completed the separation of 10-month-old conjoined twins Erin and Abby Delaney. The infant girls, from North Carolina, were joined at the top of their heads, a condition called craniopagus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Reduction 1.0 8 min TopiksResidentNurse 7
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) 2 hr Brasovankin 30
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 20 hr Mark wirsner 889
George Norcross meddling in Appeals Court Jun 10 Zootsuite 3
News As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, "O.J. h... Jun 6 lavon affair 2
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 11
Tammie Souza Jun 1 Tony G 4
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Philadelphia County was issued at June 12 at 3:45PM EDT

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,198 • Total comments across all topics: 281,732,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC