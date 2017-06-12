Travel: Fun in Philadelphia

With a wealth of history, fabulous food and a thriving cultural scene, it's easy to fall for the City of Brotherly Love, finds Emma Newlands Within easy reach of both Washington DC and New York City, Philadelphia combines the former's many significant sites in American political history with the latter's East Coast cool, and grid layout dotted with skyscrapers and yellow taxis. A new addition to the City of Brotherly Love is the Museum of the American Revolution, which has the Declaration of Independence embedded in its external brickwork and sits at the heart of Philadelphia's historic landmarks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scotsman.com.