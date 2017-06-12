Travel: Fun in Philadelphia

Travel: Fun in Philadelphia

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Scotsman.com

With a wealth of history, fabulous food and a thriving cultural scene, it's easy to fall for the City of Brotherly Love, finds Emma Newlands Within easy reach of both Washington DC and New York City, Philadelphia combines the former's many significant sites in American political history with the latter's East Coast cool, and grid layout dotted with skyscrapers and yellow taxis. A new addition to the City of Brotherly Love is the Museum of the American Revolution, which has the Declaration of Independence embedded in its external brickwork and sits at the heart of Philadelphia's historic landmarks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scotsman.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly harm prevention 39 min Lansdalejunkie 5
News As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, "O.J. h... 18 hr Yougottabefnkiddi... 3
News Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11) Thu Chris Christmas R... 14
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) Wed wehatedubeforetrump 33
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Jun 12 Mark wirsner 889
George Norcross meddling in Appeals Court Jun 10 Zootsuite 3
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 11
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,592 • Total comments across all topics: 281,817,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC